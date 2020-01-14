- LTC/USD has found obstruction at the green Ichimoku cloud.
- The Eliott Oscillator shows 11 straight green sessions of increasing intensity.
LTC/USD jumped from $49.60 to $53.60 this Tuesday, following a bearish Monday where it fell from $51.45 to $49.60. The price needs to overcome resistance at the green Ichimoku cloud and is bouncing off the support at the upward trending line. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) has crossed over with the SMA 50, which is a bullish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has crept into the overbought zone, hinting at upcoming bearish correction. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator shows ten straight green sessions of increasing intensity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
