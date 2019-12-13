Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD closer than ever to a falling wedge breakout

- Litecoin is still experiencing the impact of the death cross even as the hunt for a bottom continues.
- The RSI recovery towards 50 shows that the bulls are ready to regain control and stir some action upwards.
Spot rate: $43.76
Relative change: 0.0755
Percentage change: 0.17%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: Low
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin is grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern breakout most likely to reclaim lost ground heading to $100.
The declines are, however, slowing down as shown by the moving average gap, which has started to narrow.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
Litecoin price attempts a breakout above the trendline resistance but the immediate upside is capped by the 50 SMA.
Litecoin bulls must reclaim the support at $45 to avoid declines into the $30’ range.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.7229
|Today Daily Change
|0.0330
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|43.6899
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|45.8154
|Daily SMA50
|53.1714
|Daily SMA100
|57.8244
|Daily SMA200
|80.5963
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|44.0801
|Previous Daily Low
|42.8434
|Previous Weekly High
|48.5063
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.8063
|Previous Monthly High
|66.2492
|Previous Monthly Low
|42.351
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.6077
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.9955
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|42.301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.7587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|44.2322
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.7745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|45.469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
