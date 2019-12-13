Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD closer than ever to a falling wedge breakout

Litecoin is still experiencing the impact of the death cross even as the hunt for a bottom continues.

The RSI recovery towards 50 shows that the bulls are ready to regain control and stir some action upwards.

Spot rate: $43.76

Relative change: 0.0755

Percentage change: 0.17%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Low

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin is grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern breakout most likely to reclaim lost ground heading to $100.

The declines are, however, slowing down as shown by the moving average gap, which has started to narrow.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

Litecoin price attempts a breakout above the trendline resistance but the immediate upside is capped by the 50 SMA.

Litecoin bulls must reclaim the support at $45 to avoid declines into the $30’ range.