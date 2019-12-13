John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD closer than ever to a falling wedge breakout

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin is still experiencing the impact of the death cross even as the hunt for a bottom continues.
  • The RSI recovery towards 50 shows that the bulls are ready to regain control and stir some action upwards.

Spot rate: $43.76

Relative change: 0.0755

Percentage change: 0.17%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Low

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin is grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern breakout most likely to reclaim lost ground heading to $100.

The declines are, however, slowing down as shown by the moving average gap, which has started to narrow.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

Litecoin price attempts a breakout above the trendline resistance but the immediate upside is capped by the 50 SMA.

Litecoin bulls must reclaim the support at $45 to avoid declines into the $30’ range.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 43.7229
Today Daily Change 0.0330
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 43.6899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 45.8154
Daily SMA50 53.1714
Daily SMA100 57.8244
Daily SMA200 80.5963
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 44.0801
Previous Daily Low 42.8434
Previous Weekly High 48.5063
Previous Weekly Low 43.8063
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43.6077
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43.3158
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.9955
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.301
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.7587
Daily Pivot Point R1 44.2322
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.7745
Daily Pivot Point R3 45.469

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD primed for losses as $6,000 beckons

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD primed for losses as $6,000 beckons

Technically, Bitcoin price downward momentum is still in full swing and targets $6,000 and $5,000, respectively. The long term falling wedge pattern suggests that Bitcoin will soon hit rock bottom and forge a recovery rally. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD falling wedge flashes signs of a reversal

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD falling wedge flashes signs of a reversal

Ripple is forced down towards the key support at $0.20. Ripple bulls have no choice but to defend the tentative support at $0.21 and focus on growing an uptrend above $0.24. Ripple is unable to put an ...

More Ripple News

BCH/USD range-bound as trendline resistance stays put

BCH/USD range-bound as trendline resistance stays put

The tug of war between Bitcoin Cash bulls and bears is just getting started. The buyers are pushing to come out of range resistance at $208 while sellers, on the other hand, desire to see BCH under $204 (range support) and below $200, respectively.

More Bitcoin Cash News

Ethereum price analysis: Bears regain control after a bullish Thursday

Ethereum price analysis: Bears regain control after a bullish Thursday

ETH/USD buyers had a good day this Thursday, taking the price up from $143.50 to $145. So far this Friday, it looks like they won’t be able to continue their rescue act as the bears have regained control of the market. The price has dropped a bit to $144.65 with ...

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location