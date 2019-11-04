Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bulls smash out from a pennant structure

- Litecoin price is trading in the green, with gains of 6.50% the session on Monday.
- LTC/USD daily price action has been limited for going on six sessions now.
- The supply remains heavy around the $60 price territory.
LTC/USD daily chart
Chunky buying pressure came into play, as the bulls broke out from a pennant structure.
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
In addition to the noted pennant structure, the price made a clear breach of a narrowing range block via the 60-minute view.
Spot rate: 62.15
Relative change: +6.50%
High: 62.86
Low: 58.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD sandwiched between SMA100 and SMA200 on a daily chart
Bitcoin topped at $10,484 on October 26 and has been in retreat ever since. Bulls made another attempt to launch a new rally on October 28, but stopped short of $10,000.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls fight for $0.29 for dear life – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP has been hovering marginally above $0.2900 since the previous week, after a collapse below $0.3000 handle. At the time of writing. XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2922.
Litecoin (LTC) beats the market with 3% gains
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $60.50, having gained nearly 3.5% since the beginning of the day and over 4% on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD recovery capped by SMA50 on a daily chart
Ethereum Classic, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $561 million, has lost 1.6% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market. An average daily trading volume settled at $525 million, in line with the trading activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.