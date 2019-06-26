Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bulls must breakdown major barrier running from $145-150 price range for greater gains

  • Litecoin trading with minor losses of just some 0.05% in the second half of Wednesday.
  • LTC/USD price action is moving within a bullish flag structure, subject to a breakout. 
  • A major barrier in the way for the bulls can be seen tracking from $145 - $150 territory, where the price 

 

Spot rate:                 136.52

Relative change:      +0.65%

High:                        138.16

Low:                         133.16

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 135.6631
Today Daily Change 0.1131
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 135.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.6707
Daily SMA50 110.7964
Daily SMA100 92.257
Daily SMA200 65.1224
Levels
Previous Daily High 138.1926
Previous Daily Low 128.8755
Previous Weekly High 141.7648
Previous Weekly Low 128.9438
Previous Monthly High 122.0347
Previous Monthly Low 72.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 134.6335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 132.4346
Daily Pivot Point S1 130.2194
Daily Pivot Point S2 124.8889
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.9023
Daily Pivot Point R1 139.5366
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.5232
Daily Pivot Point R3 148.8537

 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

  •  Via the 60-minute the bulls have managed to break above a descending trend line, completing a retest also, making room for a continued move north. 

LTC/USD daily chart

  • Price action moving within a bullish flag structure, subject to a breakout. 

