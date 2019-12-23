John Isige John Isige
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD bulls look forward to the wedge pattern breakout

  • Litecoin defends $40 support as the focus stays on $60 following a relatively bullish session.

  • The price is dancing between the 50 SMA support and the 200 SMA resistance in the 4-hour timeframe.
  • Spot rate: $41.82

Relative change: -0.1296

Percentage change: -0.31%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Low

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin is knocking on the falling wedge pattern resistance while hunting for the breakout targeting the $60 supply zone.

The RSI 45 has sustained an upward movement from lows around 22.66. The break above 50 will cement the bulls’ presence in the market.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The bulls have no choice but to guard $40 support at all cost or else Litecoin could break short-term triangle pattern, refreshing lows around $30.

The MACD shows that the bulls have more influence over the bears. The traction the MACD makes above the mean line, the more Litecoin’s potential of trading above $50 increases.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 41.7916
Today Daily Change -0.1849
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 41.9765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.8991
Daily SMA50 50.1717
Daily SMA100 55.1303
Daily SMA200 77.0886
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.2696
Previous Daily Low 39.7297
Previous Weekly High 44.0681
Previous Weekly Low 35.9836
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 41.2993
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.6999
Daily Pivot Point S1 40.3809
Daily Pivot Point S2 38.7854
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.8411
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.9208
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.8651
Daily Pivot Point R3 45.4607

 

 

