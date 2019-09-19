Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bulls fail to breakdown game-changing barrier at $80

- Litecoin price on Thursday is trading in negative territory by 4.10% in the second half of the session.
- LTC/USD bulls took a large set up after failing to break down supply heading into $80.
- If the bulls were to have another attempt at trying to breakdown $80, it could open the door for a $100 price return.
Spot rate: 74.53
Relative change: +4.55%
High: 77.79
Low: 72.67
LTC/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily chart view is being capped to the upside by supply heading into the $80 price territory.
LTC/USD 15-minute chart
- Near-term price action has broken out from a bearish flag structure, subject to a retest.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,800, vulnerable to new losses
Bitcoin (BTC) managed to recover above $9,800 after a bloody crash towards $9.600 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is changing hands at $9,860, down 3.5% on a day-on-day basis.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD stays above $200.00, bulls don't give up
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.4 billion hit $217.60 on Wednesday. While the coin has retreated to $207.50 by the time of writing, the overall sentiments remain bullish as the coin stays above a critical $200.00.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats back within the short-term channel
Litecoin has retraced from Wednesday's high of $79.15 to trade at $74.37 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest coin with the current market value of $4.7 billion has lost nearly 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and decreased by 4.5% since the beginning of the day.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoim settles at new lows, altcoins deep in red
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red today as Bitcoin and major altcoins - with some notable exceptions - are falling down rapidly. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $263 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.