Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bulls are trying to break back above a breached bearish pennant

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price on Friday is trading in positive territory by 3.50% in the second half of the session. 
  • LTC/USD upsideis being somewhat capped by a strong prior support zone seen at $70, now acting resistance.  
  • The bulls are retesting a breached pennant structure, which at present continues to contain the price. 

 

Spot rate:                  67.60

Relative change:      +3.70%

High:                         68.17

Low:                          65.14

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 67.4073
Today Daily Change 2.1125
Today Daily Change % 3.24
Today daily open 65.2948
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 70.4676
Daily SMA50 82.8596
Daily SMA100 101.2402
Daily SMA200 86.4825
Levels
Previous Daily High 67.4964
Previous Daily Low 64.2483
Previous Weekly High 75.5299
Previous Weekly Low 62.166
Previous Monthly High 106.8665
Previous Monthly Low 62.166
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 65.4891
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 66.2557
Daily Pivot Point S1 63.8633
Daily Pivot Point S2 62.4318
Daily Pivot Point S3 60.6152
Daily Pivot Point R1 67.1114
Daily Pivot Point R2 68.928
Daily Pivot Point R3 70.3595

 

LTC/USD daily chart

  • The bulls are trying to break down a breached pennant structure and move back above the critical $70 mark.

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • A near-term supply area can be seen at the $68 mark via the 60-minute chart view. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Consolidates above $10,600

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Consolidates above $10,600

Bitcoin has been holding gains and managed to avert the bear action on Thursday to defend the tentative support at $10,500. Following the recent recovery move from lows around $9,400, BTC/USD broke the resistance trendline at $9,840. 

More Bitcoin News

Dash price analysis: DASH/USD averts bearish flag pattern breakdown, for now

Dash price analysis: DASH/USD averts bearish flag pattern breakdown, for now

For two days in row, Dash has posted losses. The downtrend occurred following a failed attempt to clear the trendline resistance. Also limiting the upward movements was the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour.

More Dash News

Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from Asian high, retains positive bias

Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from Asian high, retains positive bias

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.9 has regained some ground after Thursday’s sell-off towards $169.63. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $175.52, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours.

More Ethereum News

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves above $67.00, back on recovery track

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves above $67.00, back on recovery track

Litecoin has been range-bound during early Asian hours amid slow trading activity. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip

This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location