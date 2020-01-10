Litecoin is trading well today and is currently up around 5.5%.

The price as taken out the daily 55 EMA and looks to be headed toward the 50.00 level.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

Litecoin is trading higher today as good crypto sentiment sweeps the market.

The price has moved into a broadening wedge pattern and looks to be moving higher.

Also, the price looks like it might hit the psychological 50.00 level.

The bulls will be happy that the 55 daily EMA has been broken by the price.

The RSI looks positive too and could be moving towards the overbought area.

Additional Levels