  • Litecoin is trading well today and is currently up around 5.5%.
  • The price as taken out the daily 55 EMA and looks to be headed toward the 50.00 level.

 

LTC/USD Daily Chart

Litecoin is trading higher today as good crypto sentiment sweeps the market.

The price has moved into a broadening wedge pattern and looks to be moving higher.

Also, the price looks like it might hit the psychological 50.00 level.

The bulls will be happy that the 55 daily EMA has been broken by the price.

The RSI looks positive too and could be moving towards the overbought area.

Litecoin Analysis

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 46.8247
Today Daily Change 2.0151
Today Daily Change % 4.50
Today daily open 44.8096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.2294
Daily SMA50 43.7651
Daily SMA100 50.5838
Daily SMA200 69.6199
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 45.7264
Previous Daily Low 43.8752
Previous Weekly High 44.0506
Previous Weekly Low 38.7677
Previous Monthly High 48.5063
Previous Monthly Low 35.9836
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 44.5824
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 45.0192
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.8811
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.9526
Daily Pivot Point S3 42.0299
Daily Pivot Point R1 45.7322
Daily Pivot Point R2 46.6549
Daily Pivot Point R3 47.5834

 

 

