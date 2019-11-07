Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears pressing for pennant retest

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 4.30%  the session on Thursday.
  • LTC/USD daily price action is heading for a retest of a breached bull pennant. 
  • Critical support is eyed around the $60 price mark via the daily. 

 

LTC/USD daily chart

Bulls managed to break out to the upside from a bullish pennant structure on Monday, with a retest at present eyed. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action has breached an hourly demand zone, retest in play at the time of writing. 

 

Spot rate:                  61.45

Relative change:      -4.25%

High:                         64.28

Low:                          60.22

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 61.4139
Today Daily Change -2.7765
Today Daily Change % -4.33
Today daily open 64.1904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.1066
Daily SMA50 58.9331
Daily SMA100 68.1077
Daily SMA200 85.6856
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 64.3264
Previous Daily Low 62.7034
Previous Weekly High 62.9256
Previous Weekly Low 56.0159
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 63.7064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.3234
Daily Pivot Point S1 63.1537
Daily Pivot Point S2 62.117
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.5306
Daily Pivot Point R1 64.7768
Daily Pivot Point R2 65.3631
Daily Pivot Point R3 66.3998

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Still Fighting to Get Out of its Range

Bitcoin Still Fighting to Get Out of its Range

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (1.03%) lost his steam, which is dragging the rest of the sector, although the losses were only small retracements. The coins dragged the most were ALGO(-8%) and Stellar (-7.37%). 

More Bitcoin News

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD flash-crashed to $0.2765

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD flash-crashed to $0.2765

Ripple’s XRP broke free from the recent range, though, the coin's supporters are not happy with the direction of the breakthrough. The price absorbed stops located below $0.2900 and slipped to $0.2765 in a matter of minutes.

More Ripple News

Monero market update: XMR/USD bullish continue to flex muscles amid widespread depression

Monero market update: XMR/USD bullish continue to flex muscles amid widespread depression

The crypto market is broadly depressed following fresh bearish momentum across the board. However, for Monero (XMR) the picture is completely different. It is amazing how the bulls have managed to keep the bears at bay to more than 1% in gains on the day.

More Monero News

NEO price analysis: NEO breaks below SMA200 daily; more pain ahead

NEO price analysis: NEO breaks below SMA200 daily; more pain ahead

NEO reached the recent top at $11.75 on November 4 and resumed the decline. The coin had been drifting lower inside the range; however, an increased bearish pressure pushed the price below $11.00 on Thursday and worsened the short-term technical picture. 

More NEO News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work

Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location