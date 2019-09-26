Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears force break to the downside of a long-serving ascending trend line

  • Litecoin price is nursing losses in the session down just some 3.20% towards the latter stages of the session
  • LTC/USD lost much ground to the downside following a flag and critical long-serving trend line breach.
  • The price does remain vulnerable to a $50 return, should the bears resume pace of selling. 

 

LTC/USD daily chart

A critical trend line was breached by the bears, it has been in play since the back-end of 2018. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

The price is set to break out from a bearish pennant structure via the 60-minute chart view. 

 

Spot rate:                  55.41

Relative change:      -3.20%

High:                         57.60

Low:                          55.98

 

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 55.7659
Today Daily Change -1.7864
Today Daily Change % -3.10
Today daily open 57.5523
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.8015
Daily SMA50 72.8611
Daily SMA100 91.0657
Daily SMA200 88.4926
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.5311
Previous Daily Low 53.0691
Previous Weekly High 80.2956
Previous Weekly Low 69.5528
Previous Monthly High 106.8665
Previous Monthly Low 62.166
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.4446
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.1556
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.2372
Daily Pivot Point S2 50.9221
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.7752
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.6992
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.8462
Daily Pivot Point R3 65.1612

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

