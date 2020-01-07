Litecoin is trading 1.57% higher today despite mixed sentiment in the crypto sphere.

The price is currently pushing and there was a bullish EMA crossover.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

LTC/USD has accelerated and broken out of the channel on the 4-hour chart.

There was also a bullish moving average crossover marked by the arrow.

50 could be the next clear psychological target for the bulls.

On the daily chart, the price has cleared the 55 daily EMA.

While on the hourly chart the price has used the 55 hourly EMA as a good support to push higher.

Additional Levels