  • Litecoin is trading 1.57% higher today despite mixed sentiment in the crypto sphere.
  • The price is currently pushing and there was a bullish EMA crossover.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

LTC/USD has accelerated and broken out of the channel on the 4-hour chart.

There was also a bullish moving average crossover marked by the arrow.

50 could be the next clear psychological target for the bulls.

On the daily chart, the price has cleared the 55 daily EMA.

While on the hourly chart the price has used the 55 hourly EMA as a good support to push higher.

Litecoin Analysis

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 46.3056
Today Daily Change 0.5100
Today Daily Change % 1.11
Today daily open 45.7956
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 41.4466
Daily SMA50 44.4368
Daily SMA100 50.8871
Daily SMA200 70.9764
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 46.1139
Previous Daily Low 43.1499
Previous Weekly High 44.0506
Previous Weekly Low 38.7677
Previous Monthly High 48.5063
Previous Monthly Low 35.9836
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 44.9816
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 44.2821
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.9257
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.0558
Daily Pivot Point S3 40.9618
Daily Pivot Point R1 46.8897
Daily Pivot Point R2 47.9838
Daily Pivot Point R3 49.8537

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

