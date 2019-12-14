Litecoin technical analysis: Bearish bias intact while below $ 45.50

The sixth most widely traded cryptocurrency , Litecoin (LTC/USD), with a market capitalization of $ 2.82 billion, is back in the red zone on Saturday after two straight days of tepid bounce. A fresh selling wave across the crypto markets dragged the prices lower. Despite the latest knockdown, the coin remains in a familiar trading range between $ 45 and $ 43. At the press time, the price trades near daily lows of 43.99, down 1% on the day while rising nearly 0.80% over the last 24 hours.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.