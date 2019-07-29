Litecoin spot trading goes live on BTSE, a Bitcoin trading platform

Fiat trading pairs for LTC expected on BTSE exchange.

The exchange also offers up to 100X leverage for traders to maximize their profits.

An announcement by BTSE exchange on July 29 said that Litecoin (LTC) spot trading is now available. BTSE is a Bitcoin trading cryptocurrency exchange. To support the new service, the exchange is offering 50% off the normal trading fees for a period of five months until December 31, 2019.

BTSE is known for providing service for fiat and cryptocurrencies. Some the fiat currencies traded on the exchange include EUR, USD, GBP, RMB, JPY, SGD, HKD, and MYR. The support for Litecoin will see the integration with fiat trading pairs.

BTSE is licensed by the Department of Economic Development via the Government of Dubai. The exchange also falls under the regulation of the central bank of the United Arab Emirates.