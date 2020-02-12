John Isige John Isige
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls flip the bears as the trajectory to $100 takes shape

  • Litecoin bulls focus on breaking the nest resistance at $80 amid building bullish momentum.
  • Bulls hold on to the throttle even as the RSI returns into the overbought region.

Spot rate: $79.09

Relative change: 3%

Volatility: High

Trend: Bullish

Percentage change: 2.31

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin price is galloping towards $80 key resistance. The rejuvenated bullish momentum is in tandem with the bullish wave across the market. Major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are posting sizeable gains on Wednesday. Besides, the 50SMA is closing in on the 200-day SMA in a bid to show that the bulls have more influence over the price.

On the other hand, the formation of a rising wedge pattern suggests that Litecoin could soon hit the reverse gears especially if the resistances at $80 and $100 are not cleared in due time.

LTC/USD 2-hour chart

Litecoin bullish action is digging deeper into the Bollinger band's upper curves after defending the support at $70. The RSI is making a comeback into the overbought region, further encouraging the buyers to increase their entries.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 79.1249
Today Daily Change 2.3058
Today Daily Change % 3.00
Today daily open 76.8191
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 66.776
Daily SMA50 55.6352
Daily SMA100 52.7258
Daily SMA200 61.1922
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.5046
Previous Daily Low 72.5436
Previous Weekly High 75.4068
Previous Weekly Low 66.6241
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.6095
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.4387
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.7403
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.6614
Daily Pivot Point S3 68.7792
Daily Pivot Point R1 78.7013
Daily Pivot Point R2 80.5835
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.6624

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

