- Litecoin price is set to rally 36% on positive headlines.
- LTC price will be close to throwing off dollar strength.
- Expect to see a return to $94, with, once broken, a rally above $110
Litecoin (LTC) price is at the cusp of unchaining itself from the relentless dollar strength that has been casting a shadow on price action this month. With Junejust around the corner, an uptrend is set to kick in as Russia has said it is willing to start talks to open up all the ports in Ukraine and restart supply chains from them into the country. This will cause a massive sigh of relief on the world stage and could lead to less hawkish language from central banks, which will support cryptocurrencies.
LTC price set to say goodbye to $65
Litecoin price is nearing its end game in terms of the downtrend that has been present in 2022 but saw an acceleration in May with the mighty dollar adding additional pressure on price action. As the dollar stabilises, headlines are hitting the wires that Moscow is set to start talks and might let loose its grip on Ukraine. That would mean a massive game-changer on the geopolitical front as a significant tail risk event needs to be priced out.
LTC price would then trade back to levels where it was before the invasion of Ukraine, which is roughly around $160. But before dreaming of that number, plenty of ground needs to first be covered towards $94 where a triple cap is present with the 55-day Simple Moving Average, an essential historic pivotal level and the red descending trend line all coinciding with each other. That is already a good 36% of profit, with not many hurdles along the way, except for $90 – a psychological level that could present bulls with some issues in getting through.
LTC/USD daily chart
Alternatively, dollar strength could still come back to haunt traders and investors if markets instead adopt a ‘buy the rumour and sell the fact’ strategy. This could lead to a massive unwinding when another positive headline hits the wires. Nor can the current positive signals from Moscow or the country's press agency be verified with other sources. In such a scenario LTC price would be expected to trade sideways and even break back below $65 towards $50 before a turnaround can be activated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
