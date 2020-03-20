Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD rockets back to highest levels in over a week

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 2.60% in the session on Friday. 
  • LTC/USD has smashed out of a narrowing triangular structure. 
  • The next major target area for the bulls will likely be the psychosocial $50 mark. 

 

LTC/USD daily chart

The price is running at four consecutive sessions in the green, as the bulls regather momentum.

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

A bullish pennant breakout via the 60-minute view allowed for a fresh wave of buying pressure. 

 

Spot rate:                40.18   

Relative change:    +2.60%

High:                        43.92

Low:                         38.11

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 40.2668
Today Daily Change 1.1987
Today Daily Change % 3.07
Today daily open 39.0681
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 48.2744
Daily SMA50 62.969
Daily SMA100 55.3056
Daily SMA200 56.7715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 40.8995
Previous Daily Low 34.0884
Previous Weekly High 60.5491
Previous Weekly Low 24.9467
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 38.2976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 36.6902
Daily Pivot Point S1 35.1378
Daily Pivot Point S2 31.2075
Daily Pivot Point S3 28.3267
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.949
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.8298
Daily Pivot Point R3 48.7601

 

 

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

