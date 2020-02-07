After a good run over the past week Litecoin has consolidated.

The price is now holding between 75.43 and 72.51.

LTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

LTC/USD has had a great run this week moving from a low of 66.48 to a high of 75.43.

That high now needs to be taken out of the bulls are looking to charge again.

On the downside, a break of 72.51 could spell trouble as it would make a lower high lower low pattern.

In this current retracement, the volume has been pretty thin. So this could mean the market is waiting for a catalyst for a move.

The trendline break is a bearish signal but at the time of writing the market is testing it again. So there could be another break inside.

General crypto sentiment seems to be bullish today but that can change very quickly to be careful out there.

Additonal Levels