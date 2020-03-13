- Litecoin has rebounded from lower levels on Friday much like most of the crypto market.
- Now there are key levels that could give us an idea of the future trajectory of the price if broken.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
The chart below shows the extent of the recent fall in LTC/USD. Now the price is starting to base out, I thought it would be a good idea to look at the most important short term levels. Often when something breaks lower at such velocities when the buyers come in there is a consolidation period before the next major move.
The top of the consolidation is 41.31 and if this is broken meaningfully then it could mean the price might shift higher. On the downside, 32.00 and the main low of 25.00 are key. 32.00 is the current mean value point and the price seems to be drawn to it like a magnet. While the 25.00 level if breached could spell more trouble is ahead. Lastly, the psychological round numbers are always important so dont discount a reaction at 30.00.
At the moment the trend is still negative. So counter-trend trading could be dangerous and if that is your plan keep the risk tight as the bears may still be in control.
Additional levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|35.3054
|Today Daily Change
|5.0397
|Today Daily Change %
|16.65
|Today daily open
|30.2657
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.9402
|Daily SMA50
|65.9048
|Daily SMA100
|55.9526
|Daily SMA200
|58.0088
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|48.8099
|Previous Daily Low
|28.6979
|Previous Weekly High
|63.8958
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.1364
|Previous Monthly High
|84.4232
|Previous Monthly Low
|56.6073
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|36.3807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.1271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.0391
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15.8125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2.9271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.1511
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|56.0365
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.2632
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
