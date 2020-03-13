  • Litecoin has rebounded from lower levels on Friday much like most of the crypto market.
  • Now there are key levels that could give us an idea of the future trajectory of the price if broken.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

The chart below shows the extent of the recent fall in LTC/USD. Now the price is starting to base out, I thought it would be a good idea to look at the most important short term levels. Often when something breaks lower at such velocities when the buyers come in there is a consolidation period before the next major move.

The top of the consolidation is 41.31 and if this is broken meaningfully then it could mean the price might shift higher. On the downside, 32.00 and the main low of 25.00 are key. 32.00 is the current mean value point and the price seems to be drawn to it like a magnet. While the 25.00 level if breached could spell more trouble is ahead. Lastly, the psychological round numbers are always important so dont discount a reaction at 30.00.

At the moment the trend is still negative. So counter-trend trading could be dangerous and if that is your plan keep the risk tight as the bears may still be in control.

Litecoin levels

Additional levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 35.3054
Today Daily Change 5.0397
Today Daily Change % 16.65
Today daily open 30.2657
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.9402
Daily SMA50 65.9048
Daily SMA100 55.9526
Daily SMA200 58.0088
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.8099
Previous Daily Low 28.6979
Previous Weekly High 63.8958
Previous Weekly Low 56.1364
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 36.3807
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.1271
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.0391
Daily Pivot Point S2 15.8125
Daily Pivot Point S3 2.9271
Daily Pivot Point R1 43.1511
Daily Pivot Point R2 56.0365
Daily Pivot Point R3 63.2632

 

 

