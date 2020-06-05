Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD trading sideways and looking to crack $50

- LTC/USD has been trading sideways for the past week.
- The resistance level at $50 remains as the most critical level to beat.
- A clear break of $50 could take LTC up to $60.
Litecoin is having a hard time deciding which direction to take. The digital asset couldn’t break $48 yesterday, June 4, and was rejected today as well. More importantly, bulls need to climb above $50 convincingly.
LTC/USD trading volume has been declining over the past week indicating that a significant move is on the way. LTC has dipped below the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA on the daily chart but has never closed below any of them. This indicates that bulls have more strength than bears and are willing to buy the dips.
Let’s look at some of the most important levels to beat and defend for LTC traders.
In the short-term, bulls are facing a mighty resistance level at $47.46 where the SMA50 (15-minutes), Fibonacci 38.2% (Daily), SMA10 (1-hour), middle Bollinger Band (1-hour) and the Pivot Point R2 (Weekly) are all converging.
There is also some resistance at $47.70 where the Upper Bollinger Band (15-minutes) and the Fibonacci 23.6% (Daily) are standing.
For support, bulls can look for the $47, psychological support level where the Fibonacci 61.8% (Daily) and the Lower Bollinger Band (1-hour) are uniting.
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
LTC/USD technical levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|47.1318
|Today Daily Change
|-0.3257
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|47.4575
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|44.7841
|Daily SMA50
|44.6618
|Daily SMA100
|44.7746
|Daily SMA200
|49.7876
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|48.0794
|Previous Daily Low
|46.3095
|Previous Weekly High
|45.3078
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.7519
|Previous Monthly High
|50.0012
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.3673
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.4033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|46.9856
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.4849
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45.5123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|44.7151
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|48.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|49.052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50.0246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD gearing up for another attempt to crack $10,000 as active addresses keep growing
Bitcoin is holding surprisingly well after the flash crash on June 2. Bulls keep defending the daily 12-EMA while Bitcoin slowly climbs higher. BTC/USD is trading at $9,660 at the time of writing, looking at the $9,887 resistance level.
XRP/USD clutches above $0.20, is holdling an effective XRP strategy?
Ripple is currently in consolidation above $0.20. Therefore, there is not much that can be said in regard to this week’s price performance, except for the move that tested $0.2150 on Monday.
ETH/USD may return to $220.00 before another strong rally
Ethereum tested $247.93 during early Asian hours and retreated to $247.70 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained about 1% of its value since the start of the day and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
IOTA upgrades Hornet node software
IOTA has announced a major upgrade to its Hornet node software, which is the first performance upgrade in IOTA 1.5. the first in a series of planned protocol upgrades.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.