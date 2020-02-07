Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD successful breakout and retest of bullish pennant

  • Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.20% in the session on Friday. 
  • LTC/USD bulls are driving north, running at three consecutive sessions in the green. 
  • The bulls managed to breakout and retest of a pennant structure, leaving the door wide open. 

 

LTC/USD weekly chart

The price is heading for its second consecutive week in the green, as the bulls take aim at $100. 

LTC/USD daily chart

Bulls are now attempting to tackle and break down the $75-80 territory. 

 

Spot rate:                73.29

Relative change:    -0.20%

High:                        75.40

Low:                         72.76

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 73.4116
Today Daily Change -0.0232
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 73.4348
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 62.3201
Daily SMA50 52.1058
Daily SMA100 51.8642
Daily SMA200 61.7183
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.9947
Previous Daily Low 70.9632
Previous Weekly High 70.0854
Previous Weekly Low 52.8193
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.4547
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.5033
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.2671
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.0995
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.2357
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.2986
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.1624
Daily Pivot Point R3 79.3301

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

