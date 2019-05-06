Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD struggles to gain traction above $100.00
- Litecoin has been rangebound with bullish bias recently.
- LTC/USD needs to climb above $110.00 to proceed with the recovery.
Litecoin had been creeping higher in an attempt to stay above $100.00 after a push to $97.57 on June 4. The 5th largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $6.48 billion is changing hands at $104.3 at the time of writing. LTC/USD has gained 1/7% in recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday trading.
From the long-term perspective, LTC/USD stays on a recovery track as long as it trades above $92.00 area supported by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on a weekly chart. A sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards the next bearish aim of $88.70 created by SMA50 daily. Also, this development may increase the bearish pressure on the coin and push it towards $83.50 (38.2% Fibo retracement for the upside move from December 7, 2018 low).
On the upside, we will need to see a strong move above $110.00 barrier for the recovery to gain traction. The next resistance awaits Litecoin bulls at $120.00, followed by the recent high of $122.00. Once it is cleared, the upside may gain traction with the next focus on $156, which is 38.2% Fibo retracement for the more substantial downside move from December 2017 high to December 2018 low.
LTC/USD, 1-day chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.