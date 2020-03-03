John Isige John Isige
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD struggle to defend $60 support at its peak

  • Litecoin bulls appear to be losing to the sellers again as technical levels gang up against them.
  • The descending channel support and the support at $55 are likely to come in handy and force a reversal in case of extended losses.

Spot rate: $61.02

Relative change: 0.4791

Percentage change: -0.72%

Trend: Bullish (short term)

Volatility: Low

Litecoin price is forced between a rock and a hard place; on the upside, the $65 level is a stubborn resistance while the bulls are focused on defending the $60 critical support. The Bollinger Bands show that volatility is at the highest level this week. The lower curve of the daily Bollinger Band provided support preventing a slide under $55 (key support). Litecoin has two other major support areas likely to come in handy if declines sweep in at great strength; these are $50 - $55 and $35 - $40.

Litecoin price movement is locked within the confines of a new descending channel. Moreover, the existing trend has a bearish tune especially with the RSI slopping downwards from the recent high at 70. The same downtrend is reflected by the MACD’s bearish divergence. If the indicator dives into the negative region, sellers could gain confidence, and force LTC/USD towards the first key support at $55.

Today last price 60.8642
Today Daily Change -0.6025
Today Daily Change % -0.98
Today daily open 61.4667
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.0846
Daily SMA50 66.6288
Daily SMA100 55.2301
Daily SMA200 59.1169
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 62.3899
Previous Daily Low 57.2734
Previous Weekly High 80.5108
Previous Weekly Low 56.6073
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.4354
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.2279
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.3634
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.2602
Daily Pivot Point S3 53.2469
Daily Pivot Point R1 63.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 65.4932
Daily Pivot Point R3 68.5965

 

 

