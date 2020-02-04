John Isige John Isige
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD slows down bullish action despite wedge pattern breakout

  • Litecoin bulls hold on to the mantle in spite of the rejection at $75.
  • Litecoin higher high and lower high pattern narrows into a rising wedge pattern; signaling a possible breakdown.

Spot rate: $69.45

Relative change: -0.3882

Percentage change: -0.56

Trend: Short term bullish bias

Volatility: Shrinking

LTC/USD daily chart

Following the incredible recovery from lows traded in December, Litecoin pushed for a massive breakout above a falling wedge pattern.

The narrowing gap between the 200SMA and the 50 SMA hints that technicals could continue to align for another massive breakout towards $100.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

Short term analysis suggests unless the resistance at $75 is broken, a reversal could be imminent.

The 50 SMA at $65 and the 100 SMA at 54.67 are in line to stop declines in the case a reversal ensues.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 69.4552
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 69.4552
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.4541
Daily SMA50 50.1857
Daily SMA100 51.4643
Daily SMA200 62.0045
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.9511
Previous Daily Low 68.3271
Previous Weekly High 70.0854
Previous Weekly Low 52.8193
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.0934
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1847
Daily Pivot Point S1 67.5379
Daily Pivot Point S2 65.6205
Daily Pivot Point S3 62.9139
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1618
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.8684
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.7858

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

