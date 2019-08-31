- LTC/USD needs to recover above $64.00 to mitigate an immediate pressure.
- The vital support is created by $63.00 handle.
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $63.60. The coin bottomed at $62.16 on August 29 and has been recovering since that time. However, the failure to settle above $65.00 worsened the short-term technical picture and pushed the price back below $64.00 handle. upside momentum is capped by sliding down after a strong collapse below critical $70.00 on August 28.
LTC/USD has gained nearly 1% of its value in recent 24 hours and returned to the fifth position in the global cryptocurrency rating. Litecoin’s market value is registered at $4 billion and an average daily trading volume is $4 billion.
Litecoin’s technical picture
The initial support is created by the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $63.34. It is closely followed by psychological $63.00. This area may slow down the short-term bears; however, once it is out of the way, the downside momentum is likely to gain traction with the next focus at the recent low $62.16 followed by $60.00 (the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band is located on approach to this handle).
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $64.00 (SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour) to mitigate the initial bearish pressure and allow for an extended recovery. The next resistance awaits us on approach to $65.00 (the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band and the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band).
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ignore current prices, technical picture has materially improved
Digital coins were in a perilous state on Thursday – with few support lines to hold them. However, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple managed to weather the storm by remaining in place, and have materially improved their positions.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD controlled by bears, $62.00 within reach
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $62.83. The coin has been sliding down after a strong collapse below critical $70.00 on August 28. While the sell-off has slowed down, LTC/USD continues moving within a clear bearish trend.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD breaks the downtrend with a 3.5% gain
Ethereum Classic is defying the odds once again by posting a remarkable reversal. The top three cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are still forced between a rock and a hard place.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD reversal rides on improving technical levels
Ripple bulls are taking a breather from the selling on Wednesday and Thursday. Cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin dumped significantly after failing to break above key psychological levels.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.