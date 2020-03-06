Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $63.00 as bullish momentum fades away

Litecoin hit the recent high at $63.38 on Thursday only to retreat to $62.80 by the time of writing. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $4 billion has been moving in sync with the market; however, the recovery may be limited as the price failed to settle above $63.00. Litecoin's daily trading volume is registered at $4.6 billion, while only 36% of Litecoin addresses are in the money at the current price.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD is locked in a tight range with the local resistance created by psychological $63.00 and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $62.24 and the recent high of $63.38. If it is cleared, the upside may gain traction with the next focus on $64.00. On the downside, the first support comes at $62.30 ( the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band); however, a stronger barrier is seen on approach to $61.00 with several technical indicators clustered on approach to that level. They include SMA50 and SMA100 1-hour, the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
On the longer-term scale, LTC/USD bottomed at $56.50 on March 1 and has been gaining ground ever since. The coin retains positive bias as long as it stays above psychological support of $60.00. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off may be extended towards SMA200 daily at $58.50. Meanwhile, the critical resistance is created by SMA50 daily at $67.00, which coincides with the lower boundary of the previous channel.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
