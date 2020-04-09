Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD recovery hits wall at $48, can buyers hold above $45?

- Litecoin price is entering a consolidation phase after recovery was rejected at $48.
- LTC/USD sellers’ influence is still present especially with the 50-day SMA increasing the gap under the 100-day SMA.
Litecoin price has sustained gains above a key ascending trendline since the dip to $25 support in March. Recovery has been gradual but steady. The tug of war between the bears and the bulls made the $40 level impenetrable until the surge early this week when LTC/USD soared towards $50.
However, Litecoin hit a snag at $48 and the trend settled in a sideways action above the immediate support at $45. This consolidation is supported by the horizontally moving RSI (above the average). As long as the price can hold above $45, buyers will have the time to gather the strength to attack the congestion of sellers at $48 and $50 respectively.
On the upside, besides the resistance at $48, the 50-day SMA is in line to hinder movement targeting the critical $50. The 200-day SMA at $53.50 will also give the bulls a difficult time in the journey heading to $60.
Litecoin intraday levels
Spot rate: $45.78
Relative change: -0.8635
Percentage change: -1.85%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: Shrinking
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|45.4473
|Today Daily Change
|-1.1306
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.43
|Today daily open
|46.5779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.0761
|Daily SMA50
|49.2827
|Daily SMA100
|55.0356
|Daily SMA200
|53.8643
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|47.2426
|Previous Daily Low
|44.2987
|Previous Weekly High
|43.0368
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.0298
|Previous Monthly High
|63.9927
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.9467
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|46.1181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|45.4233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|44.8369
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|43.0959
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|47.7808
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.9836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50.7246
