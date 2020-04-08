  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 2.60% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • LTC/USD daily price action on Tuesday produced an evening star formation. 
  • Should the current daily candle for Wednesday close below yesterday’s, then problems will arise. 

LTC/USD daily chart

As noted above, the evening star candle typically indicates a change in trend, there are risks to the downside, should the price not close above on Wednesday to void the pattern. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

A 60-minute supply area should be noted at the range of $47 to 47.50. 

Spot rate:               46.15

Relative change:  +2.60%

High:                      47.24

Low:                       43.70

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 45.7849
Today Daily Change 0.9780
Today Daily Change % 2.18
Today daily open 44.8069
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.7006
Daily SMA50 49.8978
Daily SMA100 54.9927
Daily SMA200 54.0203
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 47.6578
Previous Daily Low 43.7027
Previous Weekly High 43.0368
Previous Weekly Low 37.0298
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.2136
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.147
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.1205
Daily Pivot Point S2 41.434
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.1654
Daily Pivot Point R1 47.0756
Daily Pivot Point R2 49.3443
Daily Pivot Point R3 51.0307

 

 

