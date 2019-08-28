- LTC/USD needs to recover above $72.00 to tame bears.
- The initial resistance is created by $72.60 handle.
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $71.40. The coin is losing ground during early Asian hours amid strong bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market. Since the beginning of the day, LTC/USD has lost nearly 2% of its value and the downside momentum seems to be gaining traction.
Litecoin is now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.4 billion.
Litecoin's technical picture
On the intraday charts, a move below psychological $72.00 bodes ill for the coin. We will need to see a sustainable move back above that handle to mitigate an initial bearish pressure.
The initial support is created by the intraday low of $71.67 with the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band located on approach. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus $71.00 and psychological $70.00. This long-term support area is likely to attract new buyers and stop the sell-off.
On the upside, once above $72.00, LTC/USD may extend the recovery towards $72.60 (the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) and $73.00 with SMA50 (Simple Moving Average), SMA100 1-hour and the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band located right above that handle. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $73.60 (SMA200 1-hour and SMA50 4-hour) and $74.00.
From the longer-term perspective, LTC/USD continues moving within a range limited by $70.00 on the downside and $76.00 on the upside.
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
