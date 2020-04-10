Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD marks 6% loss on failures to cross 50-day EMA

- LTC/USD registers heavy declines after failing to cross the key resistances.
- 21-day EMA, short-term rising trend line limit further downside.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day EMA on the buyers’ radars beyond 50-day EMA.
Having failed to take out 50-day EMA, LTC/USD slumps 6.0% to currently around 43.66 amid the early Good Friday.
The pair currently drops towards a 21-day EMA level of 42.58 whereas an ascending trend line from March 16, near 41.50, could restrict the pair’s further declines.
Should there be a clear break below 41.50, 40.00 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s February-March downside, at 39.00, will be luring the sellers.
On the flip side, a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 47.67 will act as an extra filter to the pair’s upside attempts beyond a 50-day EMA level of 46.85.
In a case where the bulls manage to remain strong beyond 47.67, 50% Fibonacci retracement near 54.70 and 56.45, comprising 200-day EMA, will be important to watch.
LTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.6639
|Today Daily Change
|-2.6366
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.69%
|Today daily open
|46.3005
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.4863
|Daily SMA50
|48.7945
|Daily SMA100
|55.0871
|Daily SMA200
|53.7114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|46.8982
|Previous Daily Low
|44.7019
|Previous Weekly High
|43.0368
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.0298
|Previous Monthly High
|63.9927
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.9467
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|45.5409
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|46.0592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|45.0355
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|43.7705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|42.8391
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|47.2318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.1632
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|49.4282
