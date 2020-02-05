Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD has pushed higher and could aim for the recent high at 73.33

Litecoin is looking to test the recent high of 73.33 as it trades over 5% higher on Wednesday.

The price bounced higher just ahead the 50 4-hour SMA and is looking up.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Litecoin is looking for higher levels at the moment.

The price moved before it had a chance to bounce off the 50 4-hour SMA.

Now the previous wave high of 73.33 looks like the target for bulls.

The RSI is mid-level at the moment so this indicates there is space to move.

The only concern is the lack of volume behind the move higher this could be slightly better with more buyers backing the move.

76.63 is the next resistance on the daily chart so keep an eye there.

Additional Levels