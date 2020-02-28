Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
FXStreet

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD has a few bullish signals but some key levels are ahead

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin is trading lower on Friday like most of the crypto majors.
  • There are some technical indicators that are showing we might get a short term pullback.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Litecoin broke an important level to break lower marked in the red.

Now there has been a divergence (bullish) where the indicator made a hire low and the price made a lower low.

There was an internal trendline marked in black where the price met some resistance.

Now the key level is the red zone. If the price moves higher and it breaks it could be important.

If LTC/USD gets rejected there then it could indicate the worst is yet to come.

Litecoin

Additonal Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 59.8446
Today Daily Change -1.8760
Today Daily Change % -3.04
Today daily open 61.7206
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.4469
Daily SMA50 65.7752
Daily SMA100 54.8718
Daily SMA200 59.6571
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 65.5255
Previous Daily Low 57.336
Previous Weekly High 80.6896
Previous Weekly Low 66.0609
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 62.3971
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 60.4643
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.5292
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.3378
Daily Pivot Point S3 49.3397
Daily Pivot Point R1 65.7187
Daily Pivot Point R2 69.7168
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.9082

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin: Is this just a small blip?

Bitcoin: Is this just a small blip?

Bitcoin is moving lower on Friday but it has found some short term support. The BTC/USD found support at the 2.00 Fib extension level close to 8,500. On the topside, the area to watch for resistance is marked in red. This red zone has been used as support and resistance in the past and if broken could indicate the move lower was just a blip.

More Bitcoin News

ETH/USD deadly weekly evening star followed up with another bearish candle

ETH/USD deadly weekly evening star followed up with another bearish candle

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 3.30% in the session on Friday. ETH/USD is running towards a complete reversal of 2020 gains. 

More Ethereum News

XRP/USD is stuck in the middle of a very congested area

XRP/USD is stuck in the middle of a very congested area

Ripple trades 2% lower in another down day for cryptos. The price is now between 3 key support and resistance zones.

More Ripple News

TRX/USD looks to base out on the hourly chart

TRX/USD looks to base out on the hourly chart

TRON bounced back on Friday despite weakness in the major coins. The price now seems to be trying to find a base.

More Tron News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location