Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD has a few bullish signals but some key levels are ahead

Litecoin is trading lower on Friday like most of the crypto majors.

There are some technical indicators that are showing we might get a short term pullback.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Litecoin broke an important level to break lower marked in the red.

Now there has been a divergence (bullish) where the indicator made a hire low and the price made a lower low.

There was an internal trendline marked in black where the price met some resistance.

Now the key level is the red zone. If the price moves higher and it breaks it could be important.

If LTC/USD gets rejected there then it could indicate the worst is yet to come.

Additonal Levels