Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD gets ready for a bullish breakthrough

- Litecoin stays on the red zone despite the recovery from the recent lows.
- Bulls need to take out $130.00 barrier to proceed with the upside momentum.
Litecoin (LTC), the fourth most actively traded cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $7.8 billion, has recovered from Sunday's low $119.66 to trade at $122.70 by the time of writing. Despite the recovery, LTC/USD is still down 6.2% on a day-on-day basis and over 7% in recent seven days.
From a technical point of view, the bulls are likely to face a substantial hurdle on approach to $125 with SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour chart located on approach. Once it is cleared, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $129.30 (SMA50, 4-hour) followed by psychological $130.00.
However, the ultimate resistance lies with $135.60 (descending trend line resistance). The further upside will open up the way towards the yearly high of $145.63.
On the downside, the initial support is created by $120.00 barrier, followed by the recent low of $119.66. A sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards the next bearish aim of $110.00 with the previous month low located at $109.89.
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
