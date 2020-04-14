Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD double-bottom breakout eyes $140

- Litecoin price defends $40 support after the bulls lost momentum at $50.
- A double-bottom pattern nurtures a possible breakout targeting 2019 high around $140.
Litecoin price has been pushed back to the drawing board after selling activities at $50 put an end to last week’s rally. The 21 SMA in the weekly range also stood in the way of the gains. Moreover, the 50 SMA at $70.79 is in line to hinder movement to $100.
Interestingly the crash on March 12 to $25 formed a double-bottom pattern. This pattern is interpreted as a bullish indicator and marks the end of a downtrend in favor of significant bullish action. In this case, Litecoin price is nurturing a breakout which will market the beginning of a rally to 2019 highs at $140.
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin price intraday levels
Spot rate: $41.33
Relative change: 0.0093
Percentage change: 0.06%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: Expanding
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.3517
|Today Daily Change
|0.0156
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|41.3361
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.2194
|Daily SMA50
|46.208
|Daily SMA100
|55.1114
|Daily SMA200
|53.1171
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.0341
|Previous Daily Low
|39.565
|Previous Weekly High
|47.6578
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.9638
|Previous Monthly High
|63.9927
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.9467
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.5082
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.0909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.9227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.5094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|37.4537
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.3918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.4474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.8608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD continues price consolidation below $7,000
BTC/USD continued to consolidate below the $7,000 level as the bears managed to drop the price from $6,906.90 to $6,874. The bears need to break below the $6,694.15 support level to continue the downward momentum.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above $0.18
Ripple appears to be settling above $0.18 following the recent rejection from highs around $0.2080. Recovery has been steady but slow after the colossal loss experienced in March amid the Coronavirus ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD triangle breakout rally eyes $200
Ethereum price is trading at $159 after lifting off support at $150. Buyers are keen on resuming control in the wave of a fall from last week’s high at $176. The hourly chart shows Ethereum price trading above ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC tests 40.00 as the selling volume picks up
Litecoin has been looking bearish on Monday as the price tested and printed below 40.00. The price is just about to test a previous support zone which could now act as resistance at 41.20. The price is also trading under ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.