Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD double-bottom breakout eyes $140

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price defends $40 support after the bulls lost momentum at $50.
  • A double-bottom pattern nurtures a possible breakout targeting 2019 high around $140.

Litecoin price has been pushed back to the drawing board after selling activities at $50 put an end to last week’s rally. The 21 SMA in the weekly range also stood in the way of the gains. Moreover, the 50 SMA at $70.79 is in line to hinder movement to $100.

Interestingly the crash on March 12 to $25 formed a double-bottom pattern. This pattern is interpreted as a bullish indicator and marks the end of a downtrend in favor of significant bullish action. In this case, Litecoin price is nurturing a breakout which will market the beginning of a rally to 2019 highs at $140.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD price chart

Litecoin price intraday levels

Spot rate: $41.33

Relative change: 0.0093

Percentage change: 0.06%

Trend: Bullish

 Volatility: Expanding

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 41.3517
Today Daily Change 0.0156
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 41.3361
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 41.2194
Daily SMA50 46.208
Daily SMA100 55.1114
Daily SMA200 53.1171
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.0341
Previous Daily Low 39.565
Previous Weekly High 47.6578
Previous Weekly Low 39.9638
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.5082
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.0909
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.9227
Daily Pivot Point S2 38.5094
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.4537
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.3918
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.4474
Daily Pivot Point R3 44.8608

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

