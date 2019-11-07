Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD defends $62 support, what next?

- Technical levels point towards sideways trading taking precedence.
- Litecoin stays in an uptrend in spite of the rejection at the $64 resistance level.
Litecoin made an attempt to break above $64.00 resistance level. However, bears swung into action testing the short-term support at $62.00. On the other hand, the price is trading above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart as well as the 100 SMA. In case, the downtrend momentum extends the SMAs will are in line to offer support at $60 and $57 respectively.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the same 4-hour range shows that sideways trading is likely to take precedence. It is important that the RSI remains above 50. However, any downward correction will signal the price breakdown towards $60.
Despite the rejection at $64, Litecoin has sustained an uptrend above a short-term ascending trendline. The trendline will come in handy in the event of losses towards $60.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
