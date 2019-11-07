Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD defends $62 support, what next?

Technical levels point towards sideways trading taking precedence.

Litecoin stays in an uptrend in spite of the rejection at the $64 resistance level.

Litecoin made an attempt to break above $64.00 resistance level. However, bears swung into action testing the short-term support at $62.00. On the other hand, the price is trading above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart as well as the 100 SMA. In case, the downtrend momentum extends the SMAs will are in line to offer support at $60 and $57 respectively.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the same 4-hour range shows that sideways trading is likely to take precedence. It is important that the RSI remains above 50. However, any downward correction will signal the price breakdown towards $60.

Despite the rejection at $64, Litecoin has sustained an uptrend above a short-term ascending trendline. The trendline will come in handy in the event of losses towards $60.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

