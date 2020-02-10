  • Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 1.20% in the session on Monday. 
  • LTC/USD bulls are set to give up a five session winning streak. 
  • The daily candlestick of the session on Sunday produced an evening star. 

LTC/USD weekly chart

The price is heading for its second consecutive week in the green, as the bulls take aim at $100. 

LTC/USD daily chart

Should the bears force a daily closure below the above-noted evening star formation, then a change in trend may likely be seen. 

Spot rate:                73.29

Relative change:    -0.20%

High:                        77.43

Low:                         72.43

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 74.3844
Today Daily Change -2.6474
Today Daily Change % -3.44
Today daily open 77.0318
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 65.0174
Daily SMA50 54.2708
Daily SMA100 52.386
Daily SMA200 61.3641
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 78.4203
Previous Daily Low 75.0269
Previous Weekly High 75.4068
Previous Weekly Low 66.6241
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 77.124
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.3232
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.2324
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.4329
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.839
Daily Pivot Point R1 78.6258
Daily Pivot Point R2 80.2197
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.0191

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons

Bitcoin price approached $10,400 in a new bull-run that followed a recent dip to the support at $9,700. The pullback was indeed necessary for the surge above $10,000.

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach

NEO, the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.03 billion has gained nearly 12% in the recent 24 hours amid strong bullish momentum.

ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh

Ethereum bulls are fired up and aiming for new yearly highs. In less than 24 hours, ETH/USD reclaimed the support at $230 and extended gains above two critical levels at $240 and $250. 

XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt

Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has been gaining ground during early Asian hours.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon

The cryptocurrency market has had another stellar week. Bitcoin has gained 5% on a week-to-week basis, and this not the best result as many top altcoins registered double-digit gains.

