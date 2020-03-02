Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD confirms falling wedge pattern breakout past $60

- Litecoin price recovery stalls under $60 following a gradual recovery from the support at $55.
- A falling wedge pattern formation confirms a bullish breakout above $60 in the near term.
Litecoin bulls are intentional with their push for recovery. However, the path of growth is laced with crucial hurdles, starting with the 200-day SMA at $58.95. The 50% Fib level of the last swing high at $87.70 to a swing low of $35.98 at $60 is in line to hinder upward advancement as well. Gains towards $70 will encounter more resistance at the 61.8% Fibo marginally below the 50-day SMA hurdle. On the downside, support continues to be $55.00 and $50.00.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
The wedge pattern confirms a possible breakout above $60 in the short term. Gains above $60 are likely to pave the way for more action towards $70 as long as the hurdle at $65 is cleared.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.0883
|Today Daily Change
|0.3671
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|57.7212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.8522
|Daily SMA50
|66.4285
|Daily SMA100
|55.0983
|Daily SMA200
|59.2386
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.2865
|Previous Daily Low
|56.1364
|Previous Weekly High
|80.5108
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.6073
|Previous Monthly High
|84.4232
|Previous Monthly Low
|56.6073
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.7218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.7012
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.8096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.898
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.6595
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.9597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.1982
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.1098
