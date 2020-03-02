Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD confirms falling wedge pattern breakout past $60

Litecoin price recovery stalls under $60 following a gradual recovery from the support at $55.

A falling wedge pattern formation confirms a bullish breakout above $60 in the near term.

Spot rate: $58.24

Relative change: 0.5015

Percentage change: 0.92%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Low

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin bulls are intentional with their push for recovery. However, the path of growth is laced with crucial hurdles, starting with the 200-day SMA at $58.95. The 50% Fib level of the last swing high at $87.70 to a swing low of $35.98 at $60 is in line to hinder upward advancement as well. Gains towards $70 will encounter more resistance at the 61.8% Fibo marginally below the 50-day SMA hurdle. On the downside, support continues to be $55.00 and $50.00.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

The wedge pattern confirms a possible breakout above $60 in the short term. Gains above $60 are likely to pave the way for more action towards $70 as long as the hurdle at $65 is cleared.