Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD confirms falling wedge pattern breakout past $60

Cryptos
  • Litecoin price recovery stalls under $60 following a gradual recovery from the support at $55.
  • A falling wedge pattern formation confirms a bullish breakout above $60 in the near term.

Spot rate: $58.24

Relative change: 0.5015

Percentage change: 0.92%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Low

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin bulls are intentional with their push for recovery. However, the path of growth is laced with crucial hurdles, starting with the 200-day SMA at $58.95. The 50% Fib level of the last swing high at $87.70 to a swing low of $35.98 at $60 is in line to hinder upward advancement as well. Gains towards $70 will encounter more resistance at the 61.8% Fibo marginally below the 50-day SMA hurdle. On the downside, support continues to be $55.00 and $50.00.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

The wedge pattern confirms a possible breakout above $60 in the short term. Gains above $60 are likely to pave the way for more action towards $70 as long as the hurdle at $65 is cleared.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 58.0883
Today Daily Change 0.3671
Today Daily Change % 0.64
Today daily open 57.7212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.8522
Daily SMA50 66.4285
Daily SMA100 55.0983
Daily SMA200 59.2386
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 60.2865
Previous Daily Low 56.1364
Previous Weekly High 80.5108
Previous Weekly Low 56.6073
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.7218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.7012
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.8096
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.898
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.6595
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.9597
Daily Pivot Point R2 62.1982
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.1098

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin attempts a recovery, altcoins follow the lead

Crypto Today: Bitcoin attempts a recovery, altcoins follow the lead

BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,650 (+0.6% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has recovered after a short-lived sell-off in the area below $8,500. At the time of writing, BTC is moving within a strong bullish trend amid shrinking volatility.

ETH/USD climbs above $220, bulls eye the $230 hurdle

ETH/USD climbs above $220, bulls eye the $230 hurdle

Ethereum is making steps above a key support area between $210 and $220. The price teeters at $220 following a 1.93% recovery on the day. The Asian session has seen the bulls cement their position on the market while ...

XRP/USD jumps past $0.23 as recovery takes a breather

XRP/USD jumps past $0.23 as recovery takes a breather

The cryptocurrency market is relatively in the green towards the end of the Asian session on the second day of March 2020. Ripple price has advanced 0.85% on the day from an opening value of $0.2273 to $0.23019 (market value). 

