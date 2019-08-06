Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls stop short of $100.00

- LTC/USD has resumed growth ground; the upside is limited by $100.00.
- A sustainable move above $100.00 is needed for an extended recovery.
Litecoin (LTC), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $6.1 billion has gained nearly 3% of its value on a day-on-day basis to trade at $98.00 at the time of writing. LTC/USD has stopped short of critical $100.00 handle amid strong bullish momentum developed on the cryptocurrency market during Asian hours on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Litecoin network successfully went through halving with miners reward now reduced to 12.5 LTC. The next halving will take place approximately on August 2, 2023.
"Since the halving, 12 blocks have been found in 17 minutes. It seems like miners have not shut off their hashrate at all. Instead, we are mining at a rate of a block every 1.4 minutes on average, which is much faster than the expected 2.5 minutes." Litecoin's creator Charlie Lee wrote on Twitter.
Litecoin's technical picture
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD is initially supported by $97.61. This barrier is created by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. Stronger support awaits us at $95.50. It is created by a confluence of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour, and SMA100 1-hour. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $94.41 (SMA200 1-hour and the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band).
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $99.70-$100.30 resistance area, created by SMA200 4-hour and an upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band. Once int is broken, $016.86 (August 5 high) will come into focus.
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bears dominate Tuesday following a heavily bullish Monday
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, as the price fell from $11,810 to $11,657 in the early hours of Tuesday. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price went up from $10,980 to $11,815.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD squeezes through $230 the second time in 2 days
Ethereum is said to be breaking away from the altcoins to become an independent cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. However, at the moment the second largest crypto is still reacting to Bitcoin price actions.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD attempts to recover above $12.00 after strong sell-off
NEO hit the intraday low at $11.69 and recovered towards $11.80 by the time of writing. The 18th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $838 million has lost over 3.5% on a day-on-day basis and 2.5% since the beginning of Tuesday.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls stop short of $100.00
Litecoin (LTC), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $6.1 billion has gained nearly 3% of its value on a day-on-day basis to trade at $98.00 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.