Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls regain control, push price back above $45

  • LTC/USD had a bearish Tuesday wherein it fell from $45.15 to $44.78.
  • The price is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that it’s overpriced.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD bulls regained control following a bearish Tuesday. The price has so far gone up from $44.78 to $46.71. Currently, the price encountered resistance at the downward trending line. Ideally, the bulls will want to break above this like and then negotiate with resistance at the $49.90 line to break above the SMA 50 curve and enter the $50 zone. However, the price is hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that it is currently overpriced and may face bearish correction soon. Both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator show increasing bullish sentiment.

Key levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 45.9346
Today Daily Change 1.1277
Today Daily Change % 2.52
Today daily open 44.8069
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.7006
Daily SMA50 49.8978
Daily SMA100 54.9927
Daily SMA200 54.0203
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 47.6578
Previous Daily Low 43.7027
Previous Weekly High 43.0368
Previous Weekly Low 37.0298
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.2136
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.147
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.1205
Daily Pivot Point S2 41.434
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.1654
Daily Pivot Point R1 47.0756
Daily Pivot Point R2 49.3443
Daily Pivot Point R3 51.0307

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

