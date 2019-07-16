- LTC/USD has recovered from the recently ow, but the upside is limited by strong resistance.
- A sustainable move above $92.00 is needed to stimulate further recovery towards a critical $100.00.
Litecoin bottomed out at $84.85 on Monday amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. The coin moved as high as $92.00 but failed to hold the ground and retreated to $89.00 by the time of writing. The fourth largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.6 billion stays unchanged on a day-on-day basis and down 2% since the beginning of Tuesday.
Litecoin's technical picture
Litecoin bulls managed to engineer the recovery from the recent low; however, the upside momentum is effectively capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) on the 1-hour chart, currently at $91.35. Once it is cleared, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent recovery high at $92.00. The next upside barrier awaits us at $97,00 with SMA100 located marginally above this handle.
Meanwhile, the ultimate goal of Litecoin bulls is psychological $100, strengthened by 23.6% Fibo retracement for the latest downside move.
On the downside, LTC/USD bears will focus on $86.00 and try to push the price towards the recent low of 84.85. A sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards psychological $80.00 and $74.30 - Simple Moving Average (SMA200) on a 1-day chart.
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
