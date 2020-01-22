Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls desperate to push the price above $60.00

- The Litecoin network processed a solid number of transactions worth $100 billion in 2019.
- LTC/USD needs to break above the psychological barrier of $60.00 to proceed with the recovery.
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.6 billion, hit the intraday high at $59.14 and retreated below $58.00 by the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $57.95, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday.
The coin has been range-bound with bullish bias since it hit $55.34 on January 19. Litecoin's price movements are affected mostly by speculative sentiments and technical factors.
Litecoin network has seen sustained usage in 2019
In 2019, Litetcoin network processed transactions worth over $100 billion, which is a solid figure but still less than the number registered in 2018. For the sake of comparison, the Bitcoin network transacted $2.5 trillion, while Visa processed transactions to the tune of $11 trillion in 2018.
According to the research performed by Litecoin.com and based on Bitinfocharts statistics, average transaction value settled at $5,000 per transaction. Meanwhile, experts also noted that this figure might have been driven up by a few particularly large transactions, while the median value is closer to $50 per transaction. As a result, the experts came to the conclusion that high net worth investors, funds or companies were responsible for the majority of value.
LTC/USD: technical picture
LTC/USD managed to claw back some ground after a massive sell-off on January 19; however, the upside momentum is limited as the price cannot pass the critical resistance created by $60.00. We will need to see a sustainable move above this barrier for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on the recent high of $63.17 and SMA200 daily at $63.75. LTC/USD has been trading below this MA since August 2019, which makes this barrier all the more important.
A failure to clear $50.00 any time soon will worsen the technical picture and bring bears back to the market. The local support is created by a combination of SMA50 1-hour and the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $57.00. Once it is out of the way, the downside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent low of $55.35. The next bearish aim comes at $50.50. This area is created by a combination of SMA100 daily and the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $50.00 and $46.00 (SMA50 daily).
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin range tightens, breakthrough is imminent
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,734 (+0.8% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has barely changed since the beginning of the day. The short-term trend is bearish.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls desperate to push the price above $60.00
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.6 billion, hit the intraday high at $59.14 and retreated below $58.00 by the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $57.95.
ETH/USD moves within short-term upside channel
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.5 billion, bottomed out at $161.11 on January 20 and has been gaining ground ever since.
Why ETC/USD January upsurge unstoppable?
Ethereum Classic surge is still on despite the bearish wave across the cryptocurrency landscape. The digital asset has corrected 4.47% higher on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...