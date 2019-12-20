Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls can’t wait for this wedge pattern breakout

- Litecoin struggles with the resistance at $40; the path of least resistance remains to the south.
- $22 support is likely the bottom Litecoin is hunting for; it could trigger the falling wedge pattern breakout targeting $100.
Litecoin pushed against key support zones to the extent of testing $35.00. The break below the $40 support increased the volatility on the market. However, the immediate reversal was unable to reclaim the support and forced LTC to stay under $40.
The daily chart shows Litecoin narrowing towards $20 within a falling wedge pattern. The pattern in question has been developing since June highs around $146. The narrowing trend also means that Litecoin is yet to bottom. Unfortunately, there is a high potential that the price will have to revisit 2018 low in the zone around $22 before enacting a significant reversal above $100.
The Relative Strength Index, currently at 36 is lethargic in the upward motion. In the event, the indicator slides back into the oversold, LTC/USD could break down below $35 and even test $30. Besides, the gap between the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA shows the bears having control over the cryptoasset. The best move for the bulls is to retake $40 support and push LTC towards $50 in the near term.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
