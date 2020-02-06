- The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, showing bearish market sentiment.
- The RSI is trending inside the overbought zone.
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD bulls retained their control over the market for the second straight day. Ever since this Wednesday, the price of LTC/USD jumped from $67.89 to $73.88. Now that the $70-level has been conquered, the bulls are looking to take over the $75-level. The price is currently flirting with the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band and is hovering above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, while the MACD indicator shows increasing bullish momentum. The RSI indicator is inside the overbought zone, so a bearish correction may be round the corner.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD flies up and settles above $9,500
BTC/USD flew up from $9,165.30 to $9,625.25 as bulls took control this Wednesday. The price has settled down to $9,575 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is a strong resistance level at $9,580.
XRP/USD bears step in this Thursday to correct an overpriced market
XRP/USD dropped from $0.278 to $0.276 in the early hours of Thursday. Before this, the bulls had full control for five straight days, during which XRP/USD flew up ...
Shots fired as ETH/USD breaks above $200, Can the bulls hit highs at $220?
Ethereum price has not been left behind as it has crossed above the critical $200 barrier for the first time since November 2019. However, the cryptocurrencies live rates show Ethereum bulls starting to feel the pressure from the bears.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Bears step in just as BCH/USD was about to touch $450
BCH/USD bears stepped in to correct the market following a heavily bullish Wednesday. This Wednesday, the price of the asset rose from $380.55 to $444.75, which has since corrected to $434.85 in the early hours of Thursday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.