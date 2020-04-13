  • Litecoin managed to fend off 40.00 for now but the bearish signals are still around. 
  • The selling volume also increased and the RSI is also in a depressed territory.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

Litecoin has been looking bearish on Monday as the price tested and printed below 40.00. The price is just about to test a previous support zone which could now act as resistance at 41.20. The price is also trading under both 55 and 200 moving averages which also had a bearish crossover. 

Looking at the indicators now the RSI has moved into bearish territory and this is after hitting oversold conditions recently. The volume has also picked up as the selling kicked in indicated by the circle on the volume histogram below. 40.00 will now be the main level of support that needs to be watched. 

Litecoin testing 40.00

Additional levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 40.7518
Today Daily Change -1.2894
Today Daily Change % -3.07
Today daily open 42.0412
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 41.1878
Daily SMA50 46.9772
Daily SMA100 55.1259
Daily SMA200 53.2426
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 43.7271
Previous Daily Low 41.9109
Previous Weekly High 47.6578
Previous Weekly Low 39.9638
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 42.6047
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43.0333
Daily Pivot Point S1 41.3924
Daily Pivot Point S2 40.7435
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.5762
Daily Pivot Point R1 43.2086
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.376
Daily Pivot Point R3 45.0248

 

 

