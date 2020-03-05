Litecoin has pushed higher as crypto sentiment improves on Tuesday.

The down wave is still intact but thing could all change if the resistance is broken.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Litecoin has pushed higher creating a higher low wave on the 4-Hour chart.

66.80 is now an important resistance zone and if the price breaks beyond it, the Elliott Wave pattern would become invalid.

At the moment the Fibonacci patterns have been very reliable but things can always change.

The 1.618% extension level market in red was a great target but now 66.80 must hold if there is to be a wave 5 down.

Additional Levels