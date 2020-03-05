  • Litecoin has pushed higher as crypto sentiment improves on Tuesday.
  • The down wave is still intact but thing could all change if the resistance is broken.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Litecoin has pushed higher creating a higher low wave on the 4-Hour chart.

66.80 is now an important resistance zone and if the price breaks beyond it, the Elliott Wave pattern would become invalid.

At the moment the Fibonacci patterns have been very reliable but things can always change.

The 1.618% extension level market in red was a great target but now 66.80 must hold if there is to be a wave 5 down.

Litecoin Elliott Wave

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 62.4449
Today Daily Change 2.0748
Today Daily Change % 3.44
Today daily open 60.3701
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.0616
Daily SMA50 66.8969
Daily SMA100 55.5469
Daily SMA200 58.9217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.8238
Previous Daily Low 58.8769
Previous Weekly High 80.5108
Previous Weekly Low 56.6073
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 60.0026
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 60.6981
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.8901
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 55.9432
Daily Pivot Point R1 61.837
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.3039
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.7839

 

 

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,000, bulls are inspired

Bitcoin (BTC) moved above $9,000 to trade at $9,051 at the time of writing. The first cryptocurrency is moving with strong bullish momentum after a sustainable break above an important technical level. 

XRP/USD hovers around crucial resistance of $0.2400

Ripple's XRP struggles to settle above $0.2400 amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. The third-largest digital asset has gained nearly 3% in recent 24 hours and touched the intraday high at $0.2429 before retreating to $0.2400.

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ gains over 12% in recent 24 hours, now it's time for retreat

Tezos (XTZ), now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.26 billion, has gained nearly 13% in recent 24 hours and became one of the best-performing assets out of top-20.

ETH/USD bulls push the price above $233.00, next target at $245.70

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.5 billion resumed the recovery and surpassed $233.00 barrier. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $0.233.38 amid growing bullish momentum.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.

