  • The LTC/USD price holds above 30.00 as crypto sentiment improves.
  • There has been a massive spike in buying volume at low levels.

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin still seems to be recovering from the recent price capitulation. The pair has now consolidated above 30.00 and trades nealy 4% higher on the session. There have been some clear downside candle shadows (wicks) which shows that lower levels are being rejected. The big spike in volume 4 sessions ago shows there are lots of buyers near the 30.00 mark.

Interestingly, the two internal trendlines have provided some level of support. The Fibonacci extension levels could also come into play. The 127.2% was very close to being hit and the pair found support just ahead of the zone. Below that the golden ratio of 161.8% could still be used in the future so if the price breaks below the current support then that could be the next target.

Litecoin support

Additional levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 34.874
Today Daily Change 1.5082
Today Daily Change % 4.52
Today daily open 33.3658
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 51.9807
Daily SMA50 64.3832
Daily SMA100 55.5687
Daily SMA200 57.2466
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 36.3222
Previous Daily Low 29.277
Previous Weekly High 60.5491
Previous Weekly Low 24.9467
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 31.9682
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 33.6309
Daily Pivot Point S1 29.6545
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.9431
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.6092
Daily Pivot Point R1 36.6997
Daily Pivot Point R2 40.0336
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.745

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

