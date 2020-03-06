Litecoin is trading just under flat on a mixed day for cryptocurrencies.

The Elliott Wave pattern could have just created the wave four top.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

Litecoin has moved higher in recent session but buying momentum is slow today.

The red five-wave pattern is now done and it was very well respected.

Now we have to work out if the black pattern is an ABC consolidation or a new 5 wave pattern lower.

The key thing is the wave one-two low. If that gets broken to the upside then that could mean this was just a deep consolidation.

Now if the daily candle closes lower today then it seems this is an upside rejection and we have a potential wave five on our hands.

Additional Levels