  • Litecoin is trading just under flat on a mixed day for cryptocurrencies.
  • The Elliott Wave pattern could have just created the wave four top.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

Litecoin has moved higher in recent session but buying momentum is slow today.

The red five-wave pattern is now done and it was very well respected. 

Now we have to work out if the black pattern is an ABC consolidation or a new 5 wave pattern lower.

The key thing is the wave one-two low. If that gets broken to the upside then that could mean this was just a deep consolidation.

Now if the daily candle closes lower today then it seems this is an upside rejection and we have a potential wave five on our hands.

Litecoin Price

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 62.2285
Today Daily Change 0.1741
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 62.0544
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 68.0035
Daily SMA50 66.9761
Daily SMA100 55.6969
Daily SMA200 58.8505
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 63.377
Previous Daily Low 60.3701
Previous Weekly High 80.5108
Previous Weekly Low 56.6073
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 62.2284
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.5188
Daily Pivot Point S1 60.4907
Daily Pivot Point S2 58.927
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.4838
Daily Pivot Point R1 63.4976
Daily Pivot Point R2 64.9407
Daily Pivot Point R3 66.5045

 

 

