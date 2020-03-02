  • Litecoin is trading 4.8% higher on Monday as crypto sentiment improves.
  • There is an Elliott Wave resistance coming up that could be important.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

On the chart below its clear to see, there has been a pullback in LTC/USD.

Now there is a key level ahead as if this is a new wave pattern the price must not close above the wave 1-2 wave low.

This level is marked by the blue rectangle and is around 66.00.

If this level is rejected it could confirm that we are in a wave 3 and this is traditionally the longest wave.

If we are in a wave 3 then the price could push much lower.

LTC Elliott Wave

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 60.4324
Today Daily Change 2.7112
Today Daily Change % 4.70
Today daily open 57.7212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.8522
Daily SMA50 66.4285
Daily SMA100 55.0983
Daily SMA200 59.2386
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 60.2865
Previous Daily Low 56.1364
Previous Weekly High 80.5108
Previous Weekly Low 56.6073
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.7218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.7012
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.8096
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.898
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.6595
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.9597
Daily Pivot Point R2 62.1982
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.1098

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

