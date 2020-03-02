Litecoin is trading 4.8% higher on Monday as crypto sentiment improves.

There is an Elliott Wave resistance coming up that could be important.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

On the chart below its clear to see, there has been a pullback in LTC/USD.

Now there is a key level ahead as if this is a new wave pattern the price must not close above the wave 1-2 wave low.

This level is marked by the blue rectangle and is around 66.00.

If this level is rejected it could confirm that we are in a wave 3 and this is traditionally the longest wave.

If we are in a wave 3 then the price could push much lower.

Additional Levels