  • Litecoin trades nearly 2% lower after the bear flag pattern broke recently.
  • The price also bounced off the 38.2% Fibonacci level to the downside.

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin has been looking bearish since the bulls were unable to take the 50.00 level. Once the upside momentum died down the price consolidated back into the bear flag pattern which broke four sessions ago. Now the target for the bears is the psychological 40.00 level.

The RSI is also looking pretty bearish after the momentum indicator broke below the 50 mid-line. There is lots of space for the indicator to move into the oversold zone which it has not yet reached. The volume histogram is also on the rise as the selling continues but there is still the chance the bulls could find support and push the price higher.

Litecoin breaks bearish pattern

Additional levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 40.4704
Today Daily Change -0.7542
Today Daily Change % -1.83
Today daily open 41.2246
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 41.3175
Daily SMA50 45.5205
Daily SMA100 55.0908
Daily SMA200 53.0477
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 41.9286
Previous Daily Low 40.5748
Previous Weekly High 47.6578
Previous Weekly Low 39.9638
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 41.092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.4115
Daily Pivot Point S1 40.5567
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.8889
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.2029
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.9105
Daily Pivot Point R2 42.5965
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.2643

 

 

