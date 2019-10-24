- Litecoin breaks the higher low pattern to explore the rabbit hole beneath $50.
- Selling pressure refuses to slow down as the RSI retreats into the oversold territory.
Litecoin has for at least a month, sustained the price above $50. On the upside, the movement remained hampered under $60. The lock-step trading experienced in the first three weeks was mundane and offered few trading activities. Despite that, the broken trendline support shows the formation of a higher low pattern; an indication that bulls were largely in control.
Meanwhile, Litecoin could not escape the bearish wave that swept across the market on Wednesday. A painful downtrend put intense pressure on the key support established above $50. However, the declines ravaged though the support zone thrusting LTC below $48. A low formed just above $47 gave way to a shallow correction that has been unable to correct above $50.
The fifth-largest crypto in the world is trading at $48.76 after losing 1.59% of its value on the day. Besides the growing gap between the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the one-hour chart and the 100 SMA shows that immense bearish pressure is likely to continue pressing down on the support at $47 - $48.
Similarly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slumming back into the levels under 30. The RSI trend is putting emphasis on the growing bearish momentum. However, a reversal could be headed the Litecoin’s way in the near term when extremely oversold conditions are met.
LTC/USD 60’ chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
