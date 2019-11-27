Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats from $47.00, vulnerable to losses

- LTC/USD has retreated from the intraday high amid growing bearish sentiments.
- The strong support is located on the approach to the recent low of $42.39.
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has retreated below $47.00 level to trade at $46.00 at the time of writing. The coin is unchanged on a day-to-day basis and down 2.2% since the beginning of Wednesday. While the coin managed to recover from the intraday low of $45.79, the upside momentum is too weak to take the price above the local resistance of $47.00
Litecoin's technical picture
From the intraday perspective, the nearest resistance awaits LTC on approach to $46.50. It is created by a cluster of technical levels, including SMA50 (Simple Moving Average), SMA100 and the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a 1-hour chart. If the bulls manage to push the price higher, the upside momentum may gain traction; however, we will still need to clear $47.00 (intraday high and psychological barrier) to have the short-term technical picture improved. The next barrier comes at $48.30 ( the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band) and $49.30 ( SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour)
On the downside, a sustainable move below the intraday level of $45.79 will open up the way to $45.00, and to the recent low of $42.39. That's where the new buyers are likely to join the game and initiate a recovery. However, once it is cleared, the sell-off may continue towards $40.00.
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
